Megan Christoffels and Lincoln Patriots are Girls City Golf champions

Final round of Girls City Golf Tournament played at Elmwood Tuesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tuesday was the final round of the Girls City Golf Tournament at Elmwood.

Washington’s Megan Christoffels started the day in the individual competition and she built on that, winning by 9 shots over O’Gorman Erin Hurd who shot the round of the day, a 73 to jump up into 2nd place. Christoffels shot a 74 and won by 9 shots.

The Lincoln Patriots had great balance as a team and won by 31 shots.

TEAM SCORES

1. Lincoln (338 today) 1,033

2. O’Gorman (343 today) 1,064

3. Washington (366 today) 1,128

4. Roosevelt (3888 today) 1,177

5. Jefferson (389 today) 1,197

INDIVIDUAL

Megan Christoffels-Washington (74 today) 236

Erin Hurd-O’Gorman (73 today) 245

Sara Sudenga-Roosevelt (82 today) 248

Paydyn Peterson-O’Gorman (85 today) 252

