One dead in Hutchinson County crash

MENNO, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Menno, South Dakota.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 81.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Chevrolet Express was driving south on U.S. Highway 81. A 2022 Lincoln UT was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The Lincoln did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. The Chevrolet collided with the Lincoln, and both vehicles entered the ditch.

The 92-year-old male driver of the Lincoln was pronounced deceased.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet experienced minor injuries.

Officials report that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

