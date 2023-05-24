Sioux Falls student wins billboard contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fourth grader at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School will soon see her artwork on a billboard.

Caylee McKay won the “Workzone Awareness Contest,” which is put on by the SD Department of Transportation and BX Civil and Construction.

The contest highlights the dangers in workzones for construction workers and drivers.

“The contest was to make a billboard for construction zones and to watch out during them. And I made this sign with a little cone because you have to watch out for cones and when we’re driving around construction zones and I usually see one or two cones knocked down,” McKay said.

McKay was also awarded $25 and her classroom got $100. The billboard will be up along Interstate 29 at the Madison-Colman exit.

