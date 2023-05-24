Avera Medical Minute
SODAK 16 softball games in 3 classes fill out fields for state tournaments in Aberdeen

Top-ranked Lincoln and West Central roll into State Softball Tournament with lobsided wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night of high school softball Tuesday night. It was SODAK 16 night as the fields for all 3 classes at the State Softball Tournament were completed in Classes “AA” , “A” and “B”.

The top-ranked Lincoln Patriots got a long HR from Kierra Lubovich who also had an RBI double in a 15-0 win over Aberdeen to advane to the State Softball Tournament June 1st-3rd in the Hub City. jefferson also got an inside-the-park HR from Sidney Jensen in a 13-3 win over Rapid City Central.

In Class “A” top-seeded and unbeaten West Central also won a game stopped by the run rule with a 17-0 win over Milbank. Emillee Stofferahn threw a 3-inning perfect game where she struck out all 9 Bulldogs she faced. She also belted a 2-run homer in the first inning when the 19-0 Trojans batted around. And Dakota Valley, seeded 3rd showed why with a 15-0 run rule win over Sioux Falls Christian in North Sioux City.

Teams Advancing to State Softball

AA-Lincoln, Yankton, Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, Jefferson, Washington, Brookings and O’Gorman

A-West Central, Dell Rapids, Dakota Valley, Madison, Tea Area, Lennox, Beresford and EPJ.

B-Bon Homme, Gayville-Volin, Deuel, Hanson and Viborg-Hurley.

All of the Tuesday SODAK 16 softball scores from all 3 classes are in the Dakota news Now Sports Scoreboard.

