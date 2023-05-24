Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SURF sponsors immersive water exhibit at Washington Pavilion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) has been announced as the sponsor for the new immersive water experience coming to the Kirby Science and Discovery Center.

The new immersive water experience will include interactive, colorful and educational features to help children learn about the phases of water and how water moves.

“This partnership is a natural fit and an incredible opportunity for us to promote the research that is happening to further science right in our state,” said Chief Operating Officer Kerri DeGraff.

The exhibit will open in early July, more information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Yankton assault victim dies; Person of interest found
Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing...
Former Augie athlete missing in Florida

Latest News

With a sunny and warm forecast, the area’s lakes and rivers are likely to be crowded with...
How to prevent disasters on the water
How to prevent disasters on the water
SURF sponsors immersive water exhibit at Washington Pavilion
Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication in Vermillion