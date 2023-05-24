SURF sponsors immersive water exhibit at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) has been announced as the sponsor for the new immersive water experience coming to the Kirby Science and Discovery Center.

The new immersive water experience will include interactive, colorful and educational features to help children learn about the phases of water and how water moves.

“This partnership is a natural fit and an incredible opportunity for us to promote the research that is happening to further science right in our state,” said Chief Operating Officer Kerri DeGraff.

The exhibit will open in early July, more information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.