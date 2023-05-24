Warm and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be tracking the chance for some pop up and very isolated showers and storms, especially this afternoon and evening. The best chance for those today will be in northern South Dakota. Highs will be in the mid 80s across the region. It will be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph.

On Thursday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will return in western South Dakota. This will continue into Friday. By the end of the week, the best chance for rain will remain in central and western South Dakota with the highest amounts being in extreme western South Dakota.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s and we’ll continue to have opportunities for pop up showers and storms during the entire weekend itself, including Memorial Day. After that, it looks like we’ll dry out heading into the middle of next week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

