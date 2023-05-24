Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking concrete in driveways and certain areas.

Many steps and factors go into the concrete manufacturing process.

Causing some residents in Sioux Falls to question the cause of cracked concrete in the area.

Michael Gross wondered just that after he noticed his driveway and others experiencing some issues following the snow melt this year.

“Our driveway is not as bad as a lot of other people’s driveways, but you will start seeing that little popping on the driveway and just little pieces missing,” said Michael Gross, Brandon Real Estate Agent.

Expressing his concerns and questions about what could have caused this.

“It makes it tough because you know there are a lot of people that are having to go through it and so there’s got to be a solution and there must be a reason as to why it’s happening,” said Gross.

Brooks Construction has been around for eighty years

President of the company shared a large reason this may be taking place this year.

“The issues we are seeing around Sioux Falls has a lot to do with what happened last winter with the freeze/thaw. I know people say, ‘I can’t have snow on my concrete?’ But you cannot have snow on your concrete; you must shovel it all off,” said Ray Brooks, Brooks Construction President.

He also shared why this has such a significant impact.

“Concrete is like a sponge, and it will absorb moisture even from twenty feet away so in the wintertime if you leave your snow there it freezes on there and becomes a part of the concrete. Then when it comes off it pulls the top right with it,” said Brooks.

As well as tips on preventing damage.

“We do not recommend salt ever on any spent product, so you can either use rock chips, we tell some people bird seed, it’s good for the birds and not hard on your yard. One of the things with salt is it will not only hurt your cocreate but it’s the freeze thaw, it will stay on there for a month,” said Brooks.

