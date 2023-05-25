3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

According to Sanford Health, everyone is accounted for, and three construction workers injured in the collapse were taken to the emergency room for their injuries.

The hospital system said that more details about the injuries and additional information will be shared.

Our thoughts are with those who were impacted by this incident, and we want to express our gratitude to local emergency officials for responding quickly and efficiently to the site.

