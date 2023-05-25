Avera Medical Minute
3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Sanford

A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

According to Sanford Health, everyone is accounted for, and three construction workers injured in the collapse were taken to the emergency room for their injuries.

The hospital system said that more details about the injuries and additional information will be shared.

