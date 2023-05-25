Avera Medical Minute
AG Jackley releases draft explanation for term limits amendment

The Attorney General takes no position on the proposal and is following state law by releasing...
The Attorney General takes no position on the proposal and is following state law by releasing the draft explanation.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment to revise legislative term limits for South Dakota legislators.

The proposed amendment was submitted by State Senator Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls and proposes setting lifetime limits of eight years for members of the State House of Representatives and State Senate.

The Attorney General takes no position on the proposal and is following state law by releasing the draft explanation. A full ballot explanation can be found here.

The public now has ten days to provide written comments, which will be on June 5. The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State by June 14.

The draft would require 35,017 valid petition signatures in order to be on the 2024 general election ballot.

Comments can be submitted by mail or hand delivery at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

