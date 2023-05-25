Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana faces familiar foe in NCAA Super Regional

Augustana is making it’s way back to the NCAA Super Regional, and their opponent is a familiar face in the Minnesota State Mavericks.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana is making it’s way back to the NCAA Super Regional, this time getting to host it for the first time since 2019. Their opponent is a familiar face in the Minnesota State Mavericks.

The way things shook out in the Central Regional, both the Vikings and the Mavericks had to do everything right to come to this situation. The Vikings swept Minnesota State in the regular season, but the Mavericks made it up most when they knocked out Augustana in the NSIC tournament earlier this month.

Having the team standing between Augustana and a national tournament appearance be a conference foe can be both a challenge and a welcome sight, and the Vikings are ready for the moment.

“I mean, it’s always exciting in a Super Regional regardless. But having it be a conference rival, a team that you know really well, it does make it a little bit more exciting. A little bit more maybe bragging rights in the conference to win this.” Augustana Junior Pitcher Caleb Saari said.

Augustana will need to win two games against the Mavericks to move on to the NCAA Division II National Championship in Cary, North Carolina. The first game gets underway Friday evening, with game two on Saturday at one in the afternoon. If the two split the games, they head to a series-deciding game three scheduled for Saturday evening.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Sanford issues statement following passage of MN bill banning anti-competitive health care mergers
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Adrian Vaughn Lund
Yankton assault victim dies; Person of interest found
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

Latest News

Madison beat both Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern and Howard in Canova to move onto the SDHSBA...
Madison takes two wins in Canova to advance to SDHSBA State “B” Tournament
Madison takes two wins in Canova to advance to SDHSBA State “B” Tournament
May 24th Plays of the Week.
May 24th Plays of the Week
May 24th Plays of the Week
Sioux Falls walks-off Sioux City 3-2 in the 10th inning to take the series win.
Canaries walk-off Sioux City to take series win