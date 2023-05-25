Augustana faces familiar foe in NCAA Super Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana is making it’s way back to the NCAA Super Regional, this time getting to host it for the first time since 2019. Their opponent is a familiar face in the Minnesota State Mavericks.

The way things shook out in the Central Regional, both the Vikings and the Mavericks had to do everything right to come to this situation. The Vikings swept Minnesota State in the regular season, but the Mavericks made it up most when they knocked out Augustana in the NSIC tournament earlier this month.

Having the team standing between Augustana and a national tournament appearance be a conference foe can be both a challenge and a welcome sight, and the Vikings are ready for the moment.

“I mean, it’s always exciting in a Super Regional regardless. But having it be a conference rival, a team that you know really well, it does make it a little bit more exciting. A little bit more maybe bragging rights in the conference to win this.” Augustana Junior Pitcher Caleb Saari said.

Augustana will need to win two games against the Mavericks to move on to the NCAA Division II National Championship in Cary, North Carolina. The first game gets underway Friday evening, with game two on Saturday at one in the afternoon. If the two split the games, they head to a series-deciding game three scheduled for Saturday evening.

