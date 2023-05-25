Avera Medical Minute
Beresford celebrating National EMS Week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is National EMS Week, and the city of Beresford has spent each day highlighting and celebrating its emergency medical service volunteers.

Events hosted by the city’s EMS service have included checking seatbelts at the Beresford High School and near-drowning training at the Beresford Pool.

Director of Ambulance Services, Eli Seeley, said that taking the time to recognize EMS volunteers benefits both the volunteers and the community.

”The same way that we do what we do, in order to provide confidence in the community about what we do when I see the outpouring of support from the community, it completes that cycle. We depend on them, and they depend on us,” Seeley said.

National EMS Week wraps up on Saturday, Seely says that there is always a need for EMS volunteers and anyone interested can apply on the City of Beresford’s website.

