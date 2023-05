Fridays on the Plaza series kicks off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting this week, Dakota News Now invites you to join us at lunchtime for live music and food trucks each Friday throughout the summer.

Each Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dakota News Now will host musicians from across the region as they perform during the lunch hour in the 12th Street Plaza outside our studio. Some of Sioux Falls’ best food trucks will also be on hand to serve up lunch.

Schedule of musicians and vendors

May 26

• Music: Tony DePaolo

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

June 2

• Music: Brady Wrede

• Guest hosts: Ben and Patty

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Murph’s Burgers & Fries, Harrisburg Treats

June 9

• Music: Jaded Theories

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Harrisburg Treats

June 16

• Music: Randy Hedge

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Let Me Be Frank, Murph’s Burgers & Fries, Rudy’s Taco Bus, Harrisburg Treats

June 23

• Music: Kobe Jordan

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Harrisburg Treats

June 30

• Music: Geoff Gunderson

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Harrisburg Treats

July 7

• Music: Link West

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Let Me Be Frank

July 14

• Music: Danielle Nowell

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Black Iron Waffles

July 21

• Music: Neo Johnsons Unplugged

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

July 28

• Music: Mikey Saint

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

August 4

• Music: Oldilocks - Claude Summers

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

August 11

• Music: Brady Wrede

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank, Black Iron Waffles

August 18

• Music: Contae Loch

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

August 25

• Music: Stan Shelnutt

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

September 1

• Music: Shirley Stripped

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions, Let Me Be Frank

