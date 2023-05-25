GoFundMe started for Fort Pierre family who lost 3 loved ones in house explosion

Fort Pierre, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A home explosion in Fort Pierre Wednesday killed a child and two grandparents and left two children with severe burns, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

The incident happened at a house on South Dakota Highway 1806 near Fort Pierre.

A CaringBridge page has been created to share the progress of the two children who were burned.

Dakota Radio Group News reports that Kelsey and Trevor Hupp were at work when the explosion happened.

The blast killed their infant daughter, Harper, and both of Trevor’s parents, Bill and LaDonna.

Trevor and Kelsey’s sons, 5-year-old Myles and 3-year-old Royce, were airlifted to a burn unit in St. Paul.

The blast leveled the home.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to support the Hupp family.

According to Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun, the cause of the explosion is unknown, but foul play is not suspected, Dakota Radio Group reports.

