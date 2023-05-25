Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100th anniversary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted a customer appreciation day on Thursday in honor of its 100th anniversary.

For the past century, the non-profit has maintained a presence in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.

The organization helps support communities through its retail stores, but leaders say they help in other ways, including workforce development.

They added that workforce development has been the cornerstone of their mission over the last century.

”It’s the stores that make our mission work. It’s the money that people spend at their stores,” said Goodwill PR Specialist Jacob Heller. “The donations that they drop off. That is the engine that makes our mission work, and makes it so we can help more than 30,000 people last year.”

Sioux Falls has three Goodwill locations, and Goodwill of the Great Plains is opening its 22nd store in Vermillion sometime next year.

