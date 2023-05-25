Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking...
Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
For the past century, the non-profit has maintained a presence in South Dakota, Iowa and...
Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100th anniversary
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel
A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital...
3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Sanford