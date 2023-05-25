Madison takes two wins in Canova to advance to SDHSBA State “B” Tournament

CANOVA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madison beat both Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern and Howard in Canova to move onto the SDHSBA State “B” Tournament.

Madison took the 14-4 win over W-I-N in the early game. Ben Brooks threw 5.0 IP for the Bulldogs, allowing four hits and four earned runs with nine strikeouts. For W-I-N, Ashton Remily threw for 1.2 IP in the start, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits while throwing two strikeouts.

Madison then took the 10-2 win over Howard to move on to the State “B” Tournament. Redfield Area will face Tea Area in the first game on May 29 at 11:00 a.m., while PG/DC/WL will face Dakota Valley at 1:00 p.m. Bon Homme/Avon and Rapid City Christian will play in the first game in the evening session at 5:00 p.m., while Dell Rapids and Madison will round out the action at 7:00 p.m. The SDHSBA State “B” Tournament will all take place at Sioux Falls Stadium.

