Man wanted for drive-by shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Bass, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

According to a wanted poster shared Thursday by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Bass is wanted for a drive-by shooting.

The poster also notes that Bass is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Bass’ location, please call authorities at the numbers listed on the poster below.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Bass who is wanted for Aggravated Assault. pic.twitter.com/e2fjTUNRng — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) May 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.