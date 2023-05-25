Avera Medical Minute
Man wanted for drive-by shooting

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Bass,...
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Bass, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Bass, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

According to a wanted poster shared Thursday by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Bass is wanted for a drive-by shooting.

The poster also notes that Bass is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Bass’ location, please call authorities at the numbers listed on the poster below.

