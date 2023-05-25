Avera Medical Minute
May 24th Plays of the Week

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Little Rock, Iowa’s Colby Klaassen makes the last lap pass, and completes the photo finish to win the late model street stocks feature at I-90 Speedway.

No one could touch Yankton’s Isaiah Schelhaas and his pitches. He threw seven strikeouts and finished with a perfect game in the Bucks’ Region 2A win.

Lennox’s Jaxon Plank came into the Class A Boy’s Tennis first flight singles title as the underdog, but won straight sets to knock off the defending champion.

Rocky McKenzie didn’t lose a match all year, and kept things perfect with his first flight singles championship helping Sioux Falls Lincoln to their ninth straight Boy’s Tennis title.

And our top spot this week goes to the Sioux Falls Canaries’ Jordan Barth. He calls game, and reminds folks to drive home safe with this walk-off grand slam against Lincoln.

And those are your plays of the week.

