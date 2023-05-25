Names released in Brookings County fatal crash

WHITE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 29-year-old Minnesota man has been identified as the person who died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash east of White, South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling south on 486th Ave. The lead motorcycle lost control when traveling around a curve, and the second motorcycle rear-ended the lead motorcycle. Both motorcycles came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the second motorcycle, 29-year-old Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 32-year-old male driver of the lead motorcycle, Taylor James Shellum of Trent, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

