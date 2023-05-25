Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in Brookings County fatal crash

(ARC Images)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 29-year-old Minnesota man has been identified as the person who died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash east of White, South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling south on 486th Ave. The lead motorcycle lost control when traveling around a curve, and the second motorcycle rear-ended the lead motorcycle. Both motorcycles came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the second motorcycle, 29-year-old Blake Edwin Olsen of Pipestone, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The 32-year-old male driver of the lead motorcycle, Taylor James Shellum of Trent, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol use is under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking...
Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete
Authorities are investigating a home explosion in Stanley County on Wednesday.
DEVELOPING: investigation underway after Stanley County home explosion
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia

Latest News

Sioux Falls outdoor pool
Sioux Falls pools, parks ready for summer
GoFundMe started for Fort Pierre family who lost 3 loved ones in house explosion
May 24th Plays of the Week.
May 24th Plays of the Week
Trends for summer 2023: bug season sooner than expected