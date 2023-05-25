Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the...
The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the sea lion inside the hotel’s hallway.(Pismo Beach Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking...
Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife
For the past century, the non-profit has maintained a presence in South Dakota, Iowa and...
Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates 100th anniversary
A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital...
3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Sanford