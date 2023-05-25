SF Thunder FC drop first home game to Minnesota Twin Stars FC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Thunder FC fall 4-2 to Minnesota Twin Stars FC in it’s first home game of the season.

Sidike Jabateh scored two early goals for the Twin Stars in the ‘12 and ‘20 minutes, putting two shots into the bottom right corner of the goal. While Sioux Falls would score two goals in the second half, Minnesota would score a late first half goal and another in the second half to put the game to rest.

SF Thunder FC have now lost their first two games of the year. The team is at home again on Saturday at Bob Young Field against Dakota Fusion FC.

