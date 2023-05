SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is asking the community to consider adopting as they are at capacity for dogs in their adoption center.

According to the Humane Society’s website, surrenders are now by appointment only.

You can find out more information about adopting at SFHumaneSociety.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.