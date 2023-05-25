Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls pools and spray parks to open for the summer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - City outdoor aquatic facilities will open for the season next week.

The official opening is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation operates the Midco® Aquatic Center and eight other facilities, including three family aquatic centers, two neighborhood aquatic facilities, two spray parks, and one wading pool.

The Hayward Spray Park opened early on May 19.

“Aquatic facilities make summer fun in Sioux Falls,” said Aquatics Recreation Program Coordinator Jean Pearson. “They’re a great way to stay active, cool down, and enjoy the outdoors.”

Open swim at aquatic facilities is held from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. daily. Spray parks are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Swim passes are now available and can be used at any of the following aquatic facilities when open:

  • Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, 301 South Fairfax Avenue (daily admission or swim pass)
  • Frank Olson Pool, 4101 East 16th Street (daily admission or swim pass)
  • Kuehn Park Pool, 2309 South Kuehn Park Road (daily admission or swim pass)
  • Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center, 3401 East 49th Street (daily admission or swim pass)
  • Midco® Aquatic Center, 1601 South Western Avenue (daily admission or swim pass)
  • McKennan Park Wading Pool, 1500 South Third Avenue (free)
  • Pioneer Spray Park, Pine Street and Jessica Avenue (free)
  • Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center, 1001 West Madison Avenue (daily admission or swim pass)
  • Hayward Park Splash Pad, 400 North Valley View Road (currently open, free)

