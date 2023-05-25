Avera Medical Minute
Social media spreads hoax DeSantis-Noem filing

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recent claims on social media have caused some to question if Governor Kristi Noem had been chosen as a running mate for Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

At first glance, posts on social media with screenshots of the Federal Elections Commission filing may look convincing.

The April 8 filing lists Ron Dion DeSantis as a candidate for president with Kristi Lynn Noem for Vice President.

We contacted the spokesperson for Noem, Ian Fury, who simply said, “The filing is fake.”

In our conversations with the FEC on Thursday, we learned that the filing has been labeled as “unverified.” The FEC sent a letter to the filing address, claiming that it is believed the information was not true and correct as stated in the application, and provided a deadline of Monday, May 22 to respond to the allegations, and no response has been posted on the FEC website.

A spokesperson for the FEC said, “In 2016, the commission adopted a policy to screen for apparent false and fictitious filings. The filing you’ve inquired about has been added to the commission’s unverified filers download file.”

In addition to the DeSantis-Noem questionable filing, there are two for Biden, three for Pence, and an assortment of crude or spoof names filing for the Presidential campaign.

