South Dakota St. levels North Dakota St. in Summit League Baseball Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State cruised to a comfortable win over North Dakota State in the first round of the Summit League Baseball Championship. The Jackrabbits took the blow-out 17-4 win over the Bison to move on to the next round.

Nic Nelson hit three home runs for the Jackrabbits, driving in a team-high eight runs. Cade Stuff, Reece Anderson, and Luke Ira all collected 2 RBI’s each.

For South Dakota State, Dylan Driessen tallied the win with a 1.1 IP outing, striking out one batter. Reece Arbogast started on the mound for the Jackrabbits, striking out two batters in 4.1 IP while allowing four hits and three earned runs.

For the Bison, Cade Feeney collected the loss, going 4.0 IP while allowing nine hits and seven earned runs. Feeney had four strikeouts in the game.

South Dakota State will face Oral Roberts in the second round of the double-elimination tournament. That game is slated for Thursday, May 25, starting at 6:05 p.m.

