Stamp Out Hunger has another successful year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, communities across South Dakota donated food to an annual drive without leaving their homes.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers and benefits Feeding South Dakota.

Participants left bags of nonperishable food by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13 for volunteers to collect.

On Thursday, Feeding South Dakota announced the final numbers from the drive. In total, 65,596 meals were collected to go back to communities in South Dakota.

