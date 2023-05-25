Avera Medical Minute
Stamp Out Hunger has another successful year

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive(DoD / Terri Moon Cronk)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this month, communities across South Dakota donated food to an annual drive without leaving their homes.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers and benefits Feeding South Dakota.

Participants left bags of nonperishable food by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13 for volunteers to collect.

On Thursday, Feeding South Dakota announced the final numbers from the drive. In total, 65,596 meals were collected to go back to communities in South Dakota.

