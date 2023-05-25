Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be keeping our eyes on the potential for some pop-up showers and storms later this afternoon. These storms shouldn’t become severe, but could briefly produce some heavy rainfall and some small hail and gusty winds. It’s going to be warm and breezy across the region today. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with southeast wind gusts around 30 mph. Friday is looking like another warm and breezy day with highs back in the low to mid 80s.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s and we’ll continue to have opportunities for pop-up showers and storms during the entire weekend itself, including Memorial Day.

We’ll continue to see chances for pop-up showers and storms throughout much of next week, but it shouldn’t be an all-day-rain event. Highs will stay in the 80s.

