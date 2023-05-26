10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Highlights from Day One of the State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field. SDSU plays Oral Roberts in the Summit League Baseball Tourney. Augie prepares for Friday first Super Regional baseball game. Jefferson readies for Saturday’s State A Baseball Tournament and the season starts this weekend for SFCFC in women’s soccer. And former harrisburg standout Jacob Knuth left Minnesota and will play his college football at Kansas State.

