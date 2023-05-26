Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, May 25th

State Track, SDSU Baseball, Augie Super Regional, Jefferson Baseball, Women’s Soccer and Jacob Knuth
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Highlights from Day One of the State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field. SDSU plays Oral Roberts in the Summit League Baseball Tourney. Augie prepares for Friday first Super Regional baseball game. Jefferson readies for Saturday’s State A Baseball Tournament and the season starts this weekend for SFCFC in women’s soccer. And former harrisburg standout Jacob Knuth left Minnesota and will play his college football at Kansas State.

