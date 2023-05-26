Blood drive provides essential blood ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person giving up just 30 minutes of their time can help save three lives, which is why on Friday, the ‘Lend An Arm’ blood drive was held outside of Scheels.

As people pack up to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, one statistic looms large.

South Dakota ranks second in the nation for most traffic-related deaths per capita during this holiday.

“Unfortunately, we see a lot of traumas on the road, and with that, the need for blood rises. We need that extra blood that we get to carry us through the long weekend,” said Lauri Hoffmann, the program coordinator for the Community Blood Bank.

Jean Healy was one of the volunteers who stepped up to the task of donating today.

“There are certain times when you can’t do it, but most of the times they call me or send me an email, I try to give,” Healy said.

Healy shared with us why she feels called to give.

“You never know when somebody you love is going to need some. So if you can start giving ahead of time, then I think it’ll be very impactful to you and your family,” Healy said.

A situation arose several years ago when her mother got sick and was in need of blood.

“I didn’t have enough blood to donate, so they had to use other blood, so we were very thankful that the blood bank had that blood,” Healy said.

Healy is calling on others to follow suit, donating blood and only a small amount of their time.

“I know it sometimes can be scary, but it’s 20 minutes, one little poke, and that’s all it is. At least try it once,” Healy said.

The ‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive was completely filled with 110 donors.

However, there are several other opportunities to donate throughout the summer. You can view the Community Blood Bank’s full schedule on their website.

You can also donate Monday through Friday at the Sanford and Avera donor rooms.

