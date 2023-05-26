Gov. Noem challenges Board of Regents to improve higher education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem issued a letter to the Board of Regents regarding higher education in the state.

In the letter, Noem challenged the regents to improve higher education in the state, calling for several actions to take place within universities that, in her opinion, will better prepare students.

Some of the challenges address education, such as raising the graduation rate to 65% by 2028, taking steps to partner with businesses and apprenticeship programs that offer low credit rates, and requiring American Government and History to be a part of the general curriculum.

Other challenges were aimed at the social atmosphere of college campuses, including removing references to and enforcement of preferred pronouns, prohibiting drag shows on campus, and removing policies that prohibit students from exercising their right to free speech.

The governor also announced the creation of a whistleblower hotline for students, parents, taxpayers, and faculty to voice concerns about higher education institutions.

“As Governor, my duty is to protect the people of South Dakota, ensure that their tax burden remains low, and spend those taxpayer dollars wisely. Together, we can and must set an example to the nation of what strong, conservative higher education can look like,” Noem said.

The full letter can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.