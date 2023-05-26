Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth heads to Kansas State after leaving Minnesota

Knuth headed to Kansas State after entering transfer portal
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Jacob Knuth started his college career on a team that wore the same colors as his Tigers. But he told us a few weeks ago that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving the Gophers of Minnesota...

He’s made up his mind and he’ll be playing for a former NDSU head coach at Kansas State where his new colors will be purple and silver.

Knuth had a phenomenal high school career at Harrisburg where he was named Gatorade player of the year. Kansas State was a front-runner to get Jacob the first time so they are very happy to get him.

