Jefferson brings strong pitching to State A Tournament as they overcome slow start to season

Cavs have back to back shutouts in playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jefferson baseball team is still playing despite being the #10 seed in Class “A” after a pair of shutouts to make Saturday’s semi-final game against Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Stadium...

Though the program is only two years old the Cavaliers have plenty of players with championship experience from other sports, and a chemistry that helped them recover from a tough start.

Jefferson pitcher Kyle Miritello says, “You know we kind of did it to ourselves though by starting off the season with a six or seven game losing streak. But we turned it around at the right time and got hot at the end.”

Jefferson Baseball Coach James Borges says, “They’ve been together now for two years and last year was kind of a building year for us. We have a lot of veterans here, a lot of seniors, so a lot of good leadership on this team. From the midpoint on I feel like the seniors really took the reigns and just kind of ran with it.”

Jefferson plays Harrisburg in the noon game Saturday followed by Pierre against Brandon Valley with the title game to follow.

