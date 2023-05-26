OYO: Hydrangeas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about hydrangeas.

One of the most important things to remember when picking out a hydrangea is too look beyond the flowers and the blooms and find something that is evenly branched. Good structure for the plant is important.

Hydrangeas prefer to be planted in some nutrient-rich, loamy soil. If you have a lot of clay in your soil, the hydrangea won’t grow as well.

If you put one in a planter, make sure the planter is large enough to let the hydrangea grow and so it stays hydrated. As for fertilizer, you can get away with only fertilizing once a year, typically in the spring. Hydrangeas don’t need a lot of sun, either. Early-morning sun with afternoon shade will be just fine!

