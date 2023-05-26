Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

OYO: Hydrangeas

By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about hydrangeas.

One of the most important things to remember when picking out a hydrangea is too look beyond the flowers and the blooms and find something that is evenly branched. Good structure for the plant is important.

Hydrangeas prefer to be planted in some nutrient-rich, loamy soil. If you have a lot of clay in your soil, the hydrangea won’t grow as well.

If you put one in a planter, make sure the planter is large enough to let the hydrangea grow and so it stays hydrated. As for fertilizer, you can get away with only fertilizing once a year, typically in the spring. Hydrangeas don’t need a lot of sun, either. Early-morning sun with afternoon shade will be just fine!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking...
Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete
GoFundMe started for Fort Pierre family who lost 3 loved ones in house explosion
A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital...
3 workers injured in scaffolding collapse at Sanford
Names released in Brookings County fatal crash
According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m....
Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion

Latest News

On Thursday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police responded to an accident at a...
Residents near Sanford react to construction accident
Residents near Sanford react to construction accident
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Gov. Noem challenges Board of Regents to improve higher education
According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m....
Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion