Pours at 4:00, Drink Me Brewing Company

SIBLEY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - The owners of Drink Me Brewing Company began laying the foundation for their new project when they paid one dollar to buy a building that would eventually need a lot of love and work. When John Berry and his wife moved to Sibley over thirteen years ago, they would walk by the building and John felt maybe he could fulfill a goal of homebrewing once again. “My wife said it was a waste of time, but I said it had good bones,” he said jokingly. They began tackling the project which took around five years to realize. While they were working on the building, they began making beer in a barrel-aged process which provided some options that became really enjoyable.

It is not unfamiliar territory for Berry after helping out in a winery in Illinois and learning the commercial side of things. He says his brewing skills were already pretty good after entering beers into contests in St. Louis. Despite working a full-time job and doing the brewery responsibilities on the side, Berry’s end goal was not to have a big money maker. He and his wife are seeing an immeasurable return on investment in other ways though. “The wealth we’ve gotten out of the project is getting to know the people in the community and finding out how generous the people in the community are,” he said. “We call the brewery Drink Me Brewing, and it’s drink me beer we consider really excellent, but if you come to Sibley, you’re going to drink in the quality of the people that live here.”

There are some special opportunities over the summer to get a taste of the Sibley, Iowa community this summer. On July 29, staff will organize an evening of brews and bbq with like-minded locals who enjoy the outdoors and shooting sports. Games, raffles, and more will be at the ready for Brews & BBQ. The entry fee is $25 and includes a free drink and commemorative collectible. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the all-new Otter Creek Shooting Complex.

