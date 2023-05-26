Avera Medical Minute
SF Police: Huron man arrested for Rape, Aggravated Assault

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report that a 25-year-old Huron man was arrested Thursday for a May 14 sexual assault in Sioux Falls.

On May 14, Sioux Falls police received a report of sexual assault in central Sioux Falls. The victim reported that the suspect had a firearm during the assault.

Police got DNA evidence and sent it for expedited testing in Pierre.

Officials received information from the Madison Police Department about a vehicle associated with a potential suspect, which started the ball rolling with the case, says Lt. Siebenborn.

The DNA was a match for the initial suspect.

Lt. Siebenborn states the Department of Criminal Investigation got involved and located the suspect in Madison and served the warrant.

Ernesto McFarlane from Huron was arrested Thursday, charged with one count of 2nd Degree Rape and one count of Aggravated Assault.

The Huron Police Department also assisted the Sioux Falls agency in this case.

Lt. Siebenborn thanked all police departments, the DCI, and the Pierre lab that got the results back quickly for the coordinated effort of all involved.

He reiterated the department’s role as an advocate for victims of sexual assault and highlighted the courage required for victims to share their experiences.

“I sincerely applaud the victim for having the courage to come forward,” Lt. Siebenborn said.

