SFCFC women’s soccer team excited for 2nd season in Sioux Falls

Looking to build on very successful first season in 2022
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As Cooper told us last night, the Sioux Falls City Football Club can’t wait to get their second season started this weekend when they play Salvo tomorrow night in St. Paul.

They will play all of their home games at The Bob.

This club had a tremendous first season and are excited to get things going again knowing that everything will continue to get even better in Sioux Falls.

Head Coach Joe DeMay says, We love being here, the players love Sioux Falls even the players who aren’t they quickly figure out that the club’s a big deal and a lot of people care about them and they love that.”

Veteran Taylor Thomas and SF native says, “I think the Sioux Falls community is unlike any other community in how they support the sports here. Last year was like crazy for all of us, especially being a brand new team and I think that this year is even going to be better.”

They open the 9-game season tomorrow on the road with games on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons.

