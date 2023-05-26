State Track & Field Highlights from Day One at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a beautiful day at Howard Wood Field for the State Track Meet in Sioux Falls Thursday and several records fell. Here are some of the highlights featuring the Brandon Valley girls breaking a 19 year record in the 4 x 800 relay and the Chargers of SF Christian breaking a 37 year record in the 4 x 800 with the 2nd fastest time in SD history in the event.

After day one the team leaders are:

Boys

AA-O’Gorman 22.0, Brandon Valley 18.0, Jefferson 17.0

A-SF Christian 24.0, Lennox 14.5

B-Menno 31.0, Ipswich 21.0

Girls

AA-Spearfish 30.5, O’Gorman 30.0

A-SF Christian 20.0, Lennox 16.0

B-Ipswich 24.5, Deubrook 15.0, Potter County 14.0

The State Meet continues Friday and concludes on Saturday, all at Howard Wood Field.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.