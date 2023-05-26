Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State Track & Field Highlights from Day One at Howard Wood Field

Record-Breaking day in a pair of 4 x 800 relays
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a beautiful day at Howard Wood Field for the State Track Meet in Sioux Falls Thursday and several records fell. Here are some of the highlights featuring the Brandon Valley girls breaking a 19 year record in the 4 x 800 relay and the Chargers of SF Christian breaking a 37 year record in the 4 x 800 with the 2nd fastest time in SD history in the event.

After day one the team leaders are:

Boys

AA-O’Gorman 22.0, Brandon Valley 18.0, Jefferson 17.0

A-SF Christian 24.0, Lennox 14.5

B-Menno 31.0, Ipswich 21.0

Girls

AA-Spearfish 30.5, O’Gorman 30.0

A-SF Christian 20.0, Lennox 16.0

B-Ipswich 24.5, Deubrook 15.0, Potter County 14.0

The State Meet continues Friday and concludes on Saturday, all at Howard Wood Field.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have driven around Sioux Falls and surrounding areas, you may have noticed odd looking...
Why Sioux Falls residents could be seeing odd concrete
Hunter Ridvey wins the 75th Miss South Dakota competition held in 2022.
Meet the 20 women competing for Miss South Dakota 2023
GoFundMe started for Fort Pierre family who lost 3 loved ones in house explosion
Drug paraphernalia legal in Minnesota
Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia

Latest News

Augustana baseball team happy to host Super Regional starting Friday with Mankato
Augustana glad to be home for Super Regional starting Friday against Mankato
SFCFC women's soccer team is excited to return after successful initial season
SFCFC women’s soccer team excited for 2nd season in Sioux Falls
Jefferson overcomes slow start to make State A Baseball Tourney Saturday
Jefferson brings strong pitching to State A Tournament as they overcome slow start to season
SDSU loses to top-seed Oral Roberts Thursday night at Summit League Baseball Tourney
Jacks fall to top-seed Oral Roberts in Summit League Baseball Tourney in Fargo