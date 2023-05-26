Warm and Breezy Again

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- You’re going to notice our weather pattern is going to remain rather constant over the next few days. Temperatures will get into the 80s, it’ll be breezy, and there will be chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. With regard to these showers and storms, the threat for severe weather is low. While they’ll contain lightning and some small hail and brief gusty winds, it’ll still be important to monitor the forecast!

As we close out this work week and head into the Memorial Day weekend, the kick off for Fridays on the Plaza will be great! It’ll be sunny and a little on the breezy side. Isolated showers and storms will be possible mainly in central and western South Dakota as we head into Friday afternoon and evening.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, highs will stay in the 80s and we’ll continue to have opportunities for pop-up showers and storms during the entire weekend itself, including Memorial Day. Those chances will finally begin to advance east. We’ll continue to see chances for pop-up showers and storms throughout much of next week, but it shouldn’t be an all-day-rain event. Highs will stay in the 80s.

