4 kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County

Water rescue
Water rescue(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four people are safe after a water rescue in Minnehaha County Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. just south of Baltic, near Ditch Road and Big Sioux Road.

A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says the group was kayaking when they flipped over.

Multiple agencies from the surrounding area responded to rescue at least two of the four people.

No injuries were reported.

