Conner Tordsen becomes first outdoor track & field NAIA National Champion for Dakota State
Won discus championship Thursday at national meet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, IND (Dakota News Now) - History was made for the Dakota State Trojan track and field program yesterday when Conner Tordsen became the first national champion in the outdoor program’s history.
Tordsen won Discus Championship with a throw of 177 feet, 7 inches at the NAIA National Meet in Marion, Indiana.
