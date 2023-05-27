Avera Medical Minute
‘Cruisin’ for Critters’ Poker Run happening Saturday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is holding its 24th annual Cruisin’ for Critters Poker Run on Saturday. The event’s organizer, Madison Godschalk, discussed the event and how you can get involved.

Guests can check in from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls and embark on a multi-stop tour of the area. Money raised will benefit the Humane Society, which recently announced they are at capacity for dogs.

More information on the poker run can be found on the Humane Society website.

