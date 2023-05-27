Falls Art Market provides a ‘small venue for small artists’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the summer on the fourth Saturday of each month, people are invited to stroll the lawn at Bronze Age Art Casting to take in original pieces and view demonstrations.

The Falls Art Market provides an opportunity for people to get outside, enjoy the nice weather, and meet the people behind some of the creative artwork on display.

“Small artists are always looking for ways to showcase their talent, and Lisa here at Bronze Age has been really nice about offering a small little venue for small artists,” said artist Jason Pfitzer. “It’s only a couple hours, so it doesn’t take a lot of time for them to be here. It’s nice that artists can show their stuff and feel support and love by the community.”

The next Falls Art Market is set for June 24.

