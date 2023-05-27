Great Plains Zoo kicking off summer Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denise DePaolo joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event-filled kickoff to their 60th season taking place on Saturday.

Festivities get underway at 10:00 a.m. and run throughout the day.

This year, the zoo is also offering walking tours, Zoo Brew from Fernson Brewing Co, and daily giraffe feedings. The zoo will also extend its hours on Wednesday evenings starting this year.

Schedule for Summer Kickoff event May 27

10-10:30 – Fitness Class (Shoreline)

10-11 am – Morning Bubble Party with Bison (Shoreline)

10-11 am – Animal Trivia (Plaza)

11 am – Giraffe Feeding* (Giraffe Barn)

11 am – noon Bio-fact-ivity (Plaza)

11:30 am – Watermelon Break (Brown Bears)

11:30 am – Brown Bear Zookeeper Chat

1 pm – Watermelon Break (Plaza)

1-2 pm – Bio-fact-ivity (Plaza)

1:30 pm – Giraffe Feeding* (Giraffe Barn)

2-3 pm – Afternoon Bubble Party (Plaza)

2-3 pm – Animal Trivia (Plaza)

2:30 pm – Komodo Dragon Enrichment

3 pm – Primate Feeding Demo (Primate Building)

3 pm – Giraffe Feeding* *Giraffe and weather dependent. Tickets available at train station.

Great Plains Zoo's summer 2023 schedule (Great Plains Zoo)

