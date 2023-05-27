Historic distance runners and fantastic field event finishes highlight second day at State Track

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Track and Field meet puts the spotlight on distance running with finals in the 3200 and 800 meter runs which this year featured some of the best preps to ever lace up running shoes in the history of the Rushmore State. Not to be outdone there were also some phenomenal performances in the field events as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and standings from day two of the SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet!

In the team standings both O’Gorman teams lead in AA and both Sioux Falls Christian teams are atop Class A. The Menno boys hold a one point lead over Ipswich while Chester’s girls also are in front of Ipswich.

The final day of competition begins tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.