Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile travels through Sioux Falls

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, also known as the Frankmobile, was in Falls Park as well as other...
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, also known as the Frankmobile, was in Falls Park as well as other locations in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recognizable icon made its way through Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, also known as the Frankmobile, was in Falls Park as well as other locations in Sioux Falls.

The traveling hot dog-shaped vehicle travels the US with drivers known as Hotdoggers, who give people the chance to take pictures with it and even tour the inside.

Hotdogger Chad Colgrove said the cross-country journey inside a hot dog has been quite the experience.

“Everyone’s always smiling and waving, taking our picture. We’re like mini celebrities on the road,” Colgrove explained. “Our main mission is to spark smiles everywhere we go. Since it’s been around since 1936, it’s been a part of everyone’s childhood and we are just happy to be a part of that magic. We are only allowed to drive the Wienermobile for one year, so currently we’re 11 and a half months in. So they’re about to see our buns go stale, and they’re going to get someone else fresh off the grill to take the Wienermobile on for the next journey.”

If you want to see where the Frankmobile is next, go to OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m....
Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion
SF Police: Huron man arrested for Rape, Aggravated Assault
Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing...
UPDATE: Former Augie athlete found dead in Florida
Some changes at Wild Water West as they prepare for opening day
Some changes at Wild Water West as they prepare for opening day
A portion of scaffolding at the construction site for Sanford Health’s new orthopedic hospital...
UPDATE: OSHA investigating scaffolding collapse at Sanford that injured 3

Latest News

Falls Art Market provides a ‘small venue for small artists’
Falls Art Market provides a ‘small venue for small artists’
Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 40 years
Busy Memorial Day weekend travel means higher accident risk
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits