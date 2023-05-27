Oscar Mayer Wienermobile travels through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A recognizable icon made its way through Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, also known as the Frankmobile, was in Falls Park as well as other locations in Sioux Falls.

The traveling hot dog-shaped vehicle travels the US with drivers known as Hotdoggers, who give people the chance to take pictures with it and even tour the inside.

Hotdogger Chad Colgrove said the cross-country journey inside a hot dog has been quite the experience.

“Everyone’s always smiling and waving, taking our picture. We’re like mini celebrities on the road,” Colgrove explained. “Our main mission is to spark smiles everywhere we go. Since it’s been around since 1936, it’s been a part of everyone’s childhood and we are just happy to be a part of that magic. We are only allowed to drive the Wienermobile for one year, so currently we’re 11 and a half months in. So they’re about to see our buns go stale, and they’re going to get someone else fresh off the grill to take the Wienermobile on for the next journey.”

If you want to see where the Frankmobile is next, go to OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile.

