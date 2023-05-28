Avera Medical Minute
Boy, 9, fatally struck by bullet as teens fight outside home

School officials say a fight that broke out between two groups of young people ended in the boy's neighborhood with shots being fired. (WLS, DENISE JONES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MATTESON, Ill. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 20-year-old woman wounded during an altercation outside a home in a suburb south of Chicago, police said Friday.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in Matteson, according to police in the city.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that her grandson had been shot. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died at a hospital, police told reporters at a news conference.

The woman’s wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police did not release further details of the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy as O’Mauri Jones Brown, according to WGN.

Denise Jones, the boy’s grandmother, told WBBM-TV that her granddaughter had a fight with another girl at school. The other girl and some of her friends then drove to Jones’ home.

They fought outside, and a teenage boy who was with the group of girls began shooting, Jones said.

She described her grandson as an honor roll student who loved to dance. The boy had been staying with Jones after his mother moved to Chicago, she said.

“His mom moved out and he stayed here because he didn’t want to go to Chicago, because he was afraid of getting shot,” Jones said.

