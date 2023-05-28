Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead after Stanley County accident

According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday...
According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. in an off-road vehicle area just south of the Oahe Dam, off Highway 1806.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 13-year-old has died after a one-vehicle accident near Fort Pierre on Saturday.

According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. in an off-road vehicle area just south of the Oahe Dam, off Highway 1806.

The accident is under investigation, and details are limited. A Stanley County Deputy Sheriff said the victim was in a Jeep when the accident occurred and was transported by AMR Ambulance Service to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Other responding agencies included SD Game, Fish and Parks, Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Pierre Rescue Squad, and the SD Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Yankton restaurant to close after more than 50 years
Water rescue
Four kayakers rescued in Minnehaha County
Makuach “Paul” Yak, a former Augustana track athlete from Storm Lake, has been reported missing...
UPDATE: Former Augie athlete found dead in Florida
SD Board of Regents responds to Noem’s letter
According to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m....
Community rallies for Fort Pierre family after deadly home explosion

Latest News

Two students hang their materials on a coat rack in a classroom at the Red Cloud Indian School,...
Native American leaders in South Dakota forge ahead with educational reforms
Warm and Breezy Sunday
Girl Scouts and their families began assisting the VFW in honoring the memory of fallen heroes...
Girl Scouts help VFW place flags at Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Girl Scouts help VFW place flags at Mount Pleasant Cemetery