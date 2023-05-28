One dead after Stanley County accident

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 13-year-old has died after a one-vehicle accident near Fort Pierre on Saturday.

According to a press release from Dakota Radio Group News, the accident happened on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. in an off-road vehicle area just south of the Oahe Dam, off Highway 1806.

The accident is under investigation, and details are limited. A Stanley County Deputy Sheriff said the victim was in a Jeep when the accident occurred and was transported by AMR Ambulance Service to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Other responding agencies included SD Game, Fish and Parks, Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, Pierre Rescue Squad, and the SD Highway Patrol.

