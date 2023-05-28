Pierre captures first State A Baseball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever the Pierre Governors have taken office as South Dakota Class A’s top high school baseball team.

Following a complete game 2-0 shutout win over Brandon Valley by Lincoln Kienholz in the SDHSBA State A Semifinals the Governors ralled from down a run in the third inning of the championship against Harrisburg, scoring two runs on a Jack Merkwan double and another on a Jett Zabel single to go ahead on their way to 4-2 victory over the Tigers in the State A Baseball Championship on Saturday evening at Sioux Falls Stadium.

It’s the first high school state title for the Governors in program history.

Click on the video viewer for championship highlights!

