STATE AA TRACK & FIELD: O’Gorman boys and Lincoln girls run to championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On a day where the top distance runner in South Dakota history raced for the final time in his home state, the O’Gorman boys claimed their first championship at the last possible moment.

The Knights won the final event of the meet, the 4x400 Meter relay, to break a tie with Brandon Valley and claim the title. The Knight girls had led entering the final day of competition yet a strong start was enough for Lincoln to overtake them and claim their first crown since 2019.

Click on the video viewer for State AA Track & Field Meet highlights! Team standings are listed below

O'Gorman boys win first state title (Dakota News Now)

Lincoln wins first title since 2019 (Dakota News Now)

