STATE B TRACK & FIELD: Colman-Egan girls three-peat while Ipswich & Gregory share boys title

Lee and Luze lead Hawks dynasty
Colman-Egan girls win third straight title, Ipswich and Gregory share boys team title
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Colman-Egan’s girls team flew to a third straight SDHSAA State B Team Track & Field Championship the boys of Gregory and Ipswich will share the first team titles in program history.

With Reece Luze and Daniela Lee leading the way the Hawks had no trouble finishing off a third straight title on the final day of competition at the 2023 State Track & Field Meet in Sioux Falls. Meanwhile a tightly packed boys race ended with the Gorillas and Tigers becoming the first boys squads to share a track team title since Roosevelt and Yankton did it in AA in 2000. The last time it happened in Class B was 1960 when Volga and Tyndall shared a crown at a time when there were only two classes.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the final day! Team standings are below.

Colman-Egan wins third straight team title
Colman-Egan wins third straight team title(Dakota News Now)
Gregory and Ipswich share team title
Gregory and Ipswich share team title(Dakota News Now)

